Miyagi: Woman’s corpse found at dam in Sendai

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpse of a woman was found at a dam in Sendai City on Wednesday, reports Kahoku Shimpo (Mar. 21).

At around 11:10 a.m., the body was found at the Okura Dam in Aoba Ward.

According to the Sendai-Kita Police Station, the woman, with a medium build, stood about 15 centimeters tall. She was unclothed except for underwear on her lower body. Her approximate age is not known.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.