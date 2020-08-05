Mie police seek help in identifying woman found strangled

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a woman whose corpse was found along a bank of a river in Kuwana City last week, reports Tokai Television Broadcasting (Aug. 4).

On the morning of July 30, a man visiting the shore of the Kiso River found the woman collapsed. She was later confirmed dead at the scene.

The following day, police revealed that the cause of death was suffocation due to pressure applied to the neck. She is believed to have died the day before the discovery.

Gap in her lower teeth

On Tuesday, police released two portrait sketches of the woman in which she is shown with her hair tied back. In one, her mouth is open to reveal a gap in her lower row of teeth.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, stood about 160 centimeters tall and weighed 48 kilograms. Her left wrist had a 5-centimeter-long scar from a surgical procedure.

Her body was clothed in a large-size black shirt and black pants. Her hair was tied with a brown tie. She was not wearing shoes or socks. No personal items were found at the scene, police said.

The case is being treated as murder and abandoning a corpse.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Kuwana Police Station at 0594-24-0110.