Mie cops: Woman found dead along river was strangled

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 2, 2020

MIE (TR) – A woman whose corpse was found along a bank of a river in Kuwana City last week died due to strangulation, police said, reports Nippon News Network (July 31).

On the morning of July 30, a man visiting the shore of the Kiso River found the woman collapsed. She was later confirmed dead at the scene.

The following day, police revealed that the cause of death was suffocation due to pressure applied to the neck. She is believed to have died the day before the discovery.

The body of a woman was found along the Kiso River on July 30 (Twitter)

The woman stood about 160 centimeters tall. She is believed to be in her 40s.

The body was clothed in a black shirt and pants. No personal items were found at the scene, police said previously.

Police are now working to identify the woman. The case is being treated as murder and abandoning a corpse.

