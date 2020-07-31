Mie: Corpse of woman found along river in Kuwana

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse along a bank of a river in Kuwana City on Thursday, reports Nagoya Broadcasting Network (July 30).

At around 9:30 a.m., a man visiting the rock-lined shore of the Kiso River alerted police after finding “a woman collapsed.”

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman lying on her side in a pool of blood. She was confirmed dead at the scene.



The woman stood about 160 centimeters tall. She is believed to be aged between 30s or 40s.

The body was clothed in a black shirt and pants. No personal items were found at the scene, police said.

Police are now working to identify the woman. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.

On Sunday, the body of another woman was found on a beach in Tsu City, which is located about 40 kilometers from Kuwana. Police made no mention about whether the cases could be connected.