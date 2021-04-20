 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mie police hunt for man who robbed convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 20, 2021

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a convenience store in the town of Kawagoe early Monday, reports Fuji News Network (April 20).

At around 12:20 a.m., the perpetrator flashed a knife in front of two male and female clerks inside the outlet of MiniStop.

The suspect then instructed them to put money inside a bag he was carrying. He lalter fled with about 800,000 yen in cash.

A man robbed a convenience store in the town of Kawagoe early Monday (Twitter)

In a screen grab taken from security camera footage, the suspect is seen wearing a breathing mask, maroon cap and a black jacket and pants.

Of medium build, he stands about 170 centimeters tall. He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the Yokkaichi Kita Police Station said.

