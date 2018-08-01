Mie: Pair wielded crowbar in convenience store robbery

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police are hunting for two men who robbed a convenience store in Kuwana City early Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 1).

At just past 4:00 a.m., the pair entered an outlet of MiniStop and thrust a crowbar in front of the 24-year-old male manager. “Where’s the safe?” one of them reportedly threatened. “Hand over the money.”

According to police, the perpetrators took several hundred thousand yen taken from a safe and register before fleeing in a white vehicle. At the time of the incident, there were not customers, and the manager was not hurt.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, one perpetrator has a rotund build. The other culprit is slender, measuring around 165 centimeters in height. Both perpetrators were dressed entirely in black and wearing athletic shoes, police said.

Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.