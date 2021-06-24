Mie man, 37, left corpse of father in house ‘to receive pension’

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after the discovery of the corpse of his father in their residence in Yokkaichi City, reports Fuji News Network (June 24).

“I wanted to continue receiving [his] pension,” said Mitsuharu Fukuyama in admitting to allegations of abandoning a corpse.

On Wednesday, the mother and sister of the suspect, who live in a different location, visited the residence and found the body of 71-year-old Mitsuyuki.

According to police, the suspect shared the residence with his father.

The decayed body showed no signs of external wounds. Police believe that he had been dead for several months before the discovery.

Police are now investigating the cause of death.