 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mie man, 37, left corpse of father in house ‘to receive pension’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 24, 2021

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after the discovery of the corpse of his father in their residence in Yokkaichi City, reports Fuji News Network (June 24).

“I wanted to continue receiving [his] pension,” said Mitsuharu Fukuyama in admitting to allegations of abandoning a corpse.

On Wednesday, the mother and sister of the suspect, who live in a different location, visited the residence and found the body of 71-year-old Mitsuyuki.

According to police, the suspect shared the residence with his father.

The decayed body showed no signs of external wounds. Police believe that he had been dead for several months before the discovery.

Police are now investigating the cause of death.

Published in Crime and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »