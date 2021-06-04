Meiji University student found with 100 grams of marijuana in Machida mansion

TOKYO (TR) – Law enforcement has arrested a student at Meiji University over the alleged possession of marijuana at his residence in Machida City, reports TV Asahi (June 2).

On May 31, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department entered the residence of Alexandre Torcyn, 22, and found him to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana, valued at 16,000 yen.

Officers also found 80 grams of marijuana — with a street value of around 50,000 yen — in a cooking pot and two marijuana plants in bowls in the residence.

Police did not reveal whether Torcyn, a fourth-year student in the faculty of commerce, admits to the allegations.

Police believe Torcyn is operating a trafficking ring.