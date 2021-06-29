Marijuana deal preceded fatal stabbing in Kamakura

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male youth in Kamakura City earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (June 28).

According to police, the incident took place after Kyoya Furuhashi, a company employee, and the youth, a resident of Yokohama City, got into a dispute over the sale of marijuana early on March 27.

At around 4:00 a.m., Furuhashi allegedly stabbed the youth in the back and chest with a knife on a road in the Fueda area.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Monday, Furuhashi denied the allegations. “I will remain silent,” he said.

An examination of the body of the victim revealed three wounds, including one measuring 10 centimeters deep, police said.

At the time of the incident, the youth was with an acquaintance. At first, the youth told police that they and the victim got into a dispute with the suspect over loud music coming from a vehicle. However, police later learned that the dispute was connected to a deal for marijuana.

Chiba Prefectural Police had previously arrested Furuhashi for another crime. Earlier on Monday, Chiba police transferred him to Kanagawa police.