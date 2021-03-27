Police search for trio after youth fatally stabbed in Kamakura

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for three persons after a male youth was fatally stabbed in Kamakura City early Saturday, reports NHK (March 27).

At just past 4:00 a.m., a person living in the Fueda area alerted emergency services about “screams and a man collapsed.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found Jo Takamine, an 18-year-old resident of Yokohama City’s Seya Ward, collapsed with stab wounds to the back.

He was confirmed dead at a hospital bout 90 minutes later, police said.

Just prior to the incident, the victim was walking with two male acquaintances on a prefectural road when the three persons emerged from a car.

The stabbing took place after Takamine and the three persons got into a dispute. Takamine’s acquaintances were unharmed, police said.

The three persons fled inside the car. Their whereabouts are sought on suspicion of murder.