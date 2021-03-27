 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Police search for trio after youth fatally stabbed in Kamakura

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 27, 2021

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for three persons after a male youth was fatally stabbed in Kamakura City early Saturday, reports NHK (March 27).

At just past 4:00 a.m., a person living in the Fueda area alerted emergency services about “screams and a man collapsed.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found Jo Takamine, an 18-year-old resident of Yokohama City’s Seya Ward, collapsed with stab wounds to the back.

He was confirmed dead at a hospital bout 90 minutes later, police said.

A youth was fatally stabbed in Kamakura City early Saturday (Twitter)

Just prior to the incident, the victim was walking with two male acquaintances on a prefectural road when the three persons emerged from a car.

The stabbing took place after Takamine and the three persons got into a dispute. Takamine’s acquaintances were unharmed, police said.

The three persons fled inside the car. Their whereabouts are sought on suspicion of murder.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »