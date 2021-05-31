Man’s decayed corpse found in Nagoya park toilet

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpse of a man in a toilet in a park in Nagoya, reports Chukyo Television Broadcasting (May 31).

At just past 3:00 p.m., a cleaner of a stall in a women’s toilet in Shirotori Park in Atsuta Ward alerted emergency services. “There is what appears to be a dead person,” the cleaner said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the toilet confirmed the man dead, police said.

Believed to be aged in his 50s to 70s, he was wearing a checkered shirt and gray pants. His body, which had started to decay, showed no signs of external wounds.

In addition to identifying the body, police will use the results of an autopsy to determine cause of death.