Manager of vegetable store accused of assaulting female colleague

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 5, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the male manager of a vegetable store in Setagaya Ward over the alleged assault of a female colleague last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 4)

On September 4, Takumi Hirano, the 26-year-old manager of Shunse, allegedly shoved the face of the woman, aged in her 20s, into a wall. He also thrust the edge of a cardboard box to her neck.

The woman suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said.

Takumi Hirano (Twitter)

Hirano partially denies the allegations. “I did it as a means of providing guidance,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I didn’t think it would result in injury.”

Prior to the incident, Hirano and the victim got into a dispute about his managerial policies, police said.

