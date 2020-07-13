Manager of illegal casino: ‘Customers surged following lifting of state of emergency’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week busted an illegal internet casino in the Kabukicho red-light district that did not close during the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports TBS News (July 10).

On July 8, police entered casino Google and found 14 computers hooked up to an overseas gambling site.

Officers later accused manager Yoichiro Kamizato, 36, and three other employees of providing illegal gambling.

Three customers, aged in their 30s to 50s, were also arrested in the case. All seven suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Despite requests by the government, Google operated around the clock during the recent state of emergency in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the state of emergency, we took precautions, such as [requiring customers] to use masks and disinfectants,” said Kamizato. “However, the number of customers surged following the lifting of the state of emergency, and we relaxed those precautions.”

Between early May and the bust, Google is believed to have accumulated 150 million yen in sales. Police also discovered membership cards for 800 persons inside the casino.