Man who ‘couldn’t die’ leads police to corpse of missing girl in Tamba

HYOGO (TR) – The corpse of a missing girl was found in Tamba City after a man said told police that they had plotted to take their lives, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 6).

At around 3:00 a.m., the man, of no known occupation, telephoned police from an unmanned koban police box in the city. “I planned suicide, but I couldn’t die,” he said.

After an officer arrived at the police box, the man, 23, took him to a mountain road about 5 kilometers from JR Iso Station.

At that location, the body of the girl, believed to be 13, was found lying face-up. Burned charcoal briquettes were also discovered nearby.

According to police, the man met the girl on the internet. They traveled to the location to take their lives.

The girl is believed to be a second-year middle school student living the prefecture. Her family reported her missing on Wednesday.

Based on a driver’s license in his possession, he lives in Kagoshima Prefecture. “I was staying in the car while traveling around the country,” he said.

Police are questioning the man on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.