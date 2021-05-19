Man who admitted to ‘around 15’ sexual assaults not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 27-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Edogawa Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (May 19).

Upon his arrest this past March, Hayate Sato, a company employee, admitted to the allegations. “Due to work, I became irritated,” he told police. “I did this around 15 other times.”

However, prosecutors at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday announced the non-prosecution of Sato. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The incident took place early one morning in March of 2020. At the time, Sato was drinking while pedaling his bicycle home.

Upon finding the woman, aged in her 30s, he embraced her from behind and took her to an uncrowded area to further fondle her body.

Police suspected that Sato was behind several other reported incidents that took place in the same area.