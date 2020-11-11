 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man used stolen house key to swipe high school girl’s underwear

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 11, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who entered the residence of a high school girl with a stolen key and swiped her underwear, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 11).

In August, Ken Kimura, a company employee, allegedly entered the residence in Machida City with the key and stole 12 items belonging to the girl, including at least one pair of underwear and a school uniform.

“I wanted to know about this girl. So I brought the stolen items home to photograph them with my smartphone,” Kimura was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Ken Kimura (Twitter)

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the girl. Just before the incident, he stole the key from the bag of the girl inside a karaoke parlor.

Based on her student identification card, the suspect located the residence. As he carried out the crime, the girl’s mother was at home.

During questioning, the suspect hinted at involvement in similar crimes.

