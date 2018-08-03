Man used note in attempted robbery of Ginza internet cafe

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who used a note in an attempted robbery of an internet cafe in the Ginza area of Chuo Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 2).

Yuta Matsushima, a resident of Toshima Ward, who has no known occupation, showed the female clerk at the manga kissa a slip of paper with a message that read, “If you don’t want to stabbed, hand over the cash.”

After Matsushima expressed to the clerk that he was “serious,” she responded, “Security cameras are in operation.” The suspect then fled the scene empty-handed.

“I did it because I had no money,” Matsushima was quoted by the Tsukiji Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

Police used footage from the security cameras to identify Matsushima.