Man used makeshift mask in attempted robbery of convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – To be filed under: get a new mask.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 67-year-old man over the alleged attempted robbery of a convenience store in Machida City last month, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 3).

On August 7, Ryuta Abiru, of no known occupation, entered the outlet wearing a mask and wielding a knife. “This is a robbery,” he reportedly told the 58-year-old male manager. “Hand over the money.”

When the manager fled to a nearby police box, Abiru fled the scene empty-handed.

Upon his arrest, Abiru denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The mask Abiru was wearing had been fabricated from a yellow towel. In order for him to see, slits for his eyes had been cut into the fabric.

After fleeing, he changed out of his yellow polo shirt into a black t-shirt, police said.