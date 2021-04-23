Man suspected of swindling 35 girlfriends with ‘birthday’ presents

OSAKA (TR) – It was not revealed whether he used an Excel spreadsheet to keep track.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who is suspected of falsely telling his birthday to more than 30 girlfriends in order to defraud them by collecting presents.

According to police, the birthday of Takashi Miyagawa, a part time employee, is November 13. However, that is not what he told three women for whom he faces charges of fraud.

“My birthday is February 22,” he told a 47-year-old woman, Mainichi Broadcasting Network (April 20) reports. For a 40-year-old woman, he said, “My birthday is in July.” He told the third woman, 35, that he was born in April.

Police allege that he received 100,000 yen in presents from the three women, including 20,000 yen in electronic money, a suit valued at 30,000 yen.

“I don’t want to say anything until I speak with a lawyer,” he said upon his arrest.

“I’m going to be with you for the rest of my life”

Police believe the number of victims is at least 35. In February, they came together to form an association and lodged a complaint with police.

In photographs published by the network, Miyagawa is shown in the company of multiple women, including inside restaurants and at a park. At one restaurant, two small cakes are on the table along with the text “Happy Birthday.”

Police said that the suspect utilized a multi-level marketing scheme focused on the sale of shower-related products to meet women.

One victim, interviewed by the network, was taken aback by Miyagawa after he kissed her despite the fact that they had only met twice.

She said, “I told him, ‘I don’t want to do that unless [you] are someone who wants to get married and really be with me in the future.’ He responded, ‘I’m serious. I’m going to be with you for the rest of my life.'”

“Do you have time to talk?”

In January, a camera crew from the network caught up with Miyagawa on a street in Osaka City’s Kita Ward.

“You are Mr. Miyagawa, right?” said the male reporter. Miyagawa responded, “No, that’s not right.”

“Do you have time to talk?” the reporter continued. “No, no,” he responded.

After the reporter asked whether he had defrauded multiple women and engaged in marriage fraud, Miyagawa fled.