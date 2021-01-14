Man suspected of drugging and raping 5 women accused in 6th case

TOKYO (TR) – A 35-year-old man in custody over the alleged rape of five intoxicated women has been accused in a sixth case, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 13).

Last July, Yoshiaki Kajiwara, a restaurant employee, found the woman, aged in her 30s, intoxicated on a railway platform. “Are you doing fine?” he reportedly asked.

After lacing a drink consumed by the woman, Kajiwara is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her at his residence.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admitted to the allegations.

Police had previously accused Kajiwara in five other cases. In one of them, he is alleged to have sexually assaulted another intoxicated woman, aged in her 20s, after calling out to her near JR Shibuya Station.

Two other cases involving two other women took place in June. In the latter three cases, Kajiwara is also alleged to have drugged the victims.