Man, 35, suspected of drugging, raping drunk woman met in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who is suspected of drugging and raping an intoxicated woman earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 9).

In March, Yoshiaki Kajihara, a restaurant employee, called out to the woman, who had been drinking, on a road near JR Shibuya Station.

After lacing a drink the woman, aged in her 20s, later consumed with a sleeping powder, he bundled her into a taxi. He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her at his residence.

Upon the arrest of Kajihara, he declined to comment on the allegations, the Nakano Police Station said.

Police further allege that the suspect stole the victim’s smartphone and used her credit card to run up bills totaling around 70,000 yen.

Police believe that the suspect has carried out the same ruse with multiple other women. Thus far, he has been arrested in three other cases.