Man suspected in pair of convenience store robberies in Sagamihara

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected in a pair of a convenience store robberies in Sagamihara City, reports TBS News (Jan. 14).

At around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, the perpetrator entered an outlet of 7-Eleven in Midori Ward and requested a box of cigarettes from the male clerk.

“Hand over the money,” he said while holding a knife. The suspect then fled the scene with about 50,000 yen in cash.

At around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, he again carried out a similar crime at another convenience store in the same ward. In this case, he escaped with about 25,000 yen in cash.

In footage released by police, the perpetrator is shown wearing a dark

sweatshirt, knit cap and breathing mask.

Believed to be in his 40s or 50s, he stands up to 175 centimeters tall, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.