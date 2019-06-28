Man surrenders to police after half of woman’s corpse found on Hiratsuka beach

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are questioning a 26-year-old man after the discovery of a portion of a woman’s corpse on a beach in Hiratsuka City, reports NHK (June 28).

At around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, a male jogger tipped off emergency services about “what appears to be a corpse” along the shore in the Takahamadai area, about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station.

According to police, the unclothed body of the woman included only her upper half, with her legs and feet missing.

That night, the man surrendered at a police station in Kawasaki City. “I dumped a woman’s corpse at sea,” the man reportedly said. He is currently undergoing questioning on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

The man lives in Kawasaki City’s Miyamae Ward. Police believe the body is that of his wife.

In addition to confirming the cause of death, police are working to identify the body.