Man stabs family members in home, takes fatal plunge from building

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe a 24-year-old man stabbed two of his family members at their residence in Higashimura City on Friday before committing suicide, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 23).

At around 7:00 a.m., police received a distress call from an 18-year-old high school girl. “My brother has been stabbed,” she said.

Officers arriving at the residence, located in the Aobacho area, found the girl and her brother, 22, with stab wounds. They are believed to have been stabbed as they slept inside a second-floor room.

The girl, who suffered wounds to the back and side, and her brother — with more than 10 wounds over his body — were both rushed to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Higashimurayama Police Station said.

They share the residence with their parents and their 24-year-old brother, who is the suspected perpetrator. The third sibling was not present upon the arrival of police.

However, police later found him collapsed outside an apartment building about 2 kilometers from their residence. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police believe he fled his residence after carrying out the stabbing and leaped from the 12th floor of the apartment building in taking his life.