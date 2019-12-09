Man splashed bodily fluid onto woman inside Saikyo Line

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly splashing bodily fluid onto a woman inside a train carriage earlier this year, reports NHK (Dec. 9).

On a morning in July, Shinya Kozai, of no known occupation, pushed himself up against the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the Saikyo Line as the train traveled between Itabashi and Shinjuku stations.

The suspect then allegedly splashed his unspecified bodily fluid onto her skirt.

“Seeking excitement and thrills got the best of me,” the supect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

The incident took place during rush hour. Upon the train’s arrival at Shinjuku Station, the woman reported the incident to station personnel.

Police arrested Kozai, a resident of a Saitama City’s Sakura Ward, after a DNA analysis of evidence found at the scene proved to be a match for him.

Police are aware of five cases of a man exposing his lower body inside the Saikyo Line between July and November. Kozai is also under investigation in those cases.