Man sought in attempted mugging of woman in Edogawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who attempted to mug a woman at an apartment building in Edogawa Ward on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (June 8).

At around 4:30 p.m., police received a distress call about a “woman screaming for help.”

According to police, a man, believed to be in his 60s, unknown to the woman approached her and said that he would like “to borrow 15,000 yen until tomorrow morning.”

After the woman declined, he pulled out a knife, which caused the woman to scream. The man then fled the scene empty-handed.

The woman was uninjured, police said.

The man was wearing blue jeans and a white breathing mask.