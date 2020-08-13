Man sought after skeletal remains found in Setagaya residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man after skeletal remains were found inside his residence in Setagaya Ward, reports NHK (Aug. 13).

On Thursday, police visited the residence, located in the Kamiyoga area, and found the remains stretched out on a futon inside a room.

The body is believed to be that of a man in his 70s. He shares the residence with his son, aged in his 40s.

The whereabouts of the son are not known. In addition to determining the cause of death, police are seeking to question the son about the case.