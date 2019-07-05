Man serving suspended term for indecent assault arrested for same crime

TOKYO (TR) – A 25-year-old man serving a suspended prison term for molesting a woman has been accused of the same crime, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 3).

According to police, Yusuke Naganawa, of no known occupation, allegedly fondled the chest of a woman, aged in her 20s, as she returned home on a road in the Higashi Yamacho area of Itanbashi Ward at around 10:00 p.m. on March 31.

Naganawa, who was accused of indecent assault on Wednesday, admits to the allegations. “I assaulted a woman with whom I am not acquainted,” the suspect was quoted by police.

At the time of the of the incident, Naganawa was serving a suspended prison term handed down by a court over the molestation of another woman.

Police are now investigating whether Naganawa was behind several similar incidents involving other women that have taken place since April.