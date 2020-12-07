 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man posed as cop in alleged rape of sex worker at Sagamihara hotel

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 7, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man who posed as a police officer before the alleged rape of a female sex worker in Sagamihara City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 7).

In September, Tomonori Akita, an employee in the construction industry, pretended to be a customer of the woman, aged in her 30s, when he met her at a hotel.

After he presented her with a business card falsely claiming that he is a police officer, he said, “This is prostitution. I will arrest you.”

Akita is then alleged to have allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Tomonori Akita (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Akita denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The victim is employed at a fuzoku, or commercial sex, business.

During the investigation, police seized about 50 business cards claiming that Akita is a police officer from his residence.

Police are now investigating whether Akita carried out the same crime with other women.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

