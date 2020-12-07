Man posed as cop in alleged rape of sex worker at Sagamihara hotel

KANAGAWA (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man who posed as a police officer before the alleged rape of a female sex worker in Sagamihara City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 7).
In September, Tomonori Akita, an employee in the construction industry, pretended to be a customer of the woman, aged in her 30s, when he met her at a hotel.
After he presented her with a business card falsely claiming that he is a police officer, he said, “This is prostitution. I will arrest you.”
Akita is then alleged to have allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Akita denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.
The victim is employed at a fuzoku, or commercial sex, business.
During the investigation, police seized about 50 business cards claiming that Akita is a police officer from his residence.
Police are now investigating whether Akita carried out the same crime with other women.