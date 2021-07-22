Man ‘obsessed with’ woman made duplicate key for her residence to steal underwear

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested arrested a 38-year-old man who is alleged to have trespassed into the residence of a woman two years ago to steal her underwear, reports TBS News (July 20).

In May 2019, Noriaki Horage allegedly trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 50s, in Chiba Prefecture using a spare key. He then stole 21 pairs of her underwear.

Upon his arrest, Horage admitted to the allegations. “Since I was obsessed with her, I wanted to steal her underwear,” the suspect told the Marunouchi Police Station.

According to police, Horage, who lives in Kashiwa City, Chiba, worked at a manufacturer and seller of machine parts. The victim was his colleague.

To make the copy of the key, the suspect lifted the serial number from the original, which he took from her bag during working hours.

He obtained her address through personal information he accessed on the site of a life insurance company.

The arrest is the second for Horage. On July 12, police first arrested him for unlawful access of the site, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 20).