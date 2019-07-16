Man may lose sight in eye after poke from umbrella in Meguro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who poked a male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, in the eye with an umbrella in front of JR Meguro Station earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (July 15).

At around 8:40 p.m. on July 4, the man allegedly used the umbrella to strike the victim, an employee at a consulting company, near his eye as he waited for a taxi on a road fronting the station.

The victim may lose sight in one of his eyes, according to the Osaki Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the assailant and the victim got into an unspecified dispute. Afterward, the assailant fled the scene. “I did not know him,” the victim told police.

Believed to be in his 50s, the perpetrator was wearing a business shirt and black pants.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the assailant on suspicion of inflicting injury.