Man filled PET bottle with ‘own urine’ to splash on woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly splashing a woman with what he claims was one of his own bodily fluids, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 17).

On the night of July 29, Masakazu Tajima, a company employee, used a bicycle to approach the woman, aged in her 30s, from behind as she walked in the Bunka area of Sumida Ward.

He then allegedly shook a PET bottle containing the liquid such that it splashed onto her left arm.

“I wanted to see the surprised face of a woman so I splashed her with my own urine,” the suspect was quoted. “I did this four other times.”

Police are aware of at least two other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area since April.