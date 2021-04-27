Man crept into high school during graduation ceremony to steal girls’ shoes

TOKYO (TR) – The parents didn’t see a thing.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 40-year-old man who is suspected of stealing shoes from a high school in Kunitachi City.

According to police, Shin Serizawa, of no known occupation, committed the crime during a graduation ceremony, reports NHK (April 26).

Last month, Serizawa allegedly crept into the school and stole 17 pairs of indoor shoes for girls from a box.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

Serizawa lives in Nagasaki City, Nagasaki Prefecture.

He became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage showed him entering the school’s main gate with a shoulder bag during the ceremony. He left about four and a half hours later.

During a search of his residence in Nagasaki City, police found about 100 pairs of shoes for girls from several schools.