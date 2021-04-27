 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man crept into high school during graduation ceremony to steal girls’ shoes

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 27, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – The parents didn’t see a thing.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 40-year-old man who is suspected of stealing shoes from a high school in Kunitachi City.

According to police, Shin Serizawa, of no known occupation, committed the crime during a graduation ceremony, reports NHK (April 26).

Last month, Serizawa allegedly crept into the school and stole 17 pairs of indoor shoes for girls from a box.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

Shin Serizawa (Twitter¥

Serizawa lives in Nagasaki City, Nagasaki Prefecture.

He became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage showed him entering the school’s main gate with a shoulder bag during the ceremony. He left about four and a half hours later.

During a search of his residence in Nagasaki City, police found about 100 pairs of shoes for girls from several schools.

Published in Crime and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »