Man (barely) rams vehicle into front of Fuji TV studio on Odaiba

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for ramming an SUV into the front of a studio of Fuji Network Television in Koto Ward on Saturday, a crime that was apparently hindered by the vehicle’s automatic breaking system.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, the man, a resident of Chiba Prefecture plowed the white Audi Q5 into the front doors of the studio of the broadcaster, located in the Aomi area on the artificial island of Odaiba, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 5).

“My intention was to plow [the vehicle into the building],” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to inflicting property damage, according to the Tokyo Wangan Police Station.

In video footage posted to Twitter, the man is seen repeatedly attempting to drive the vehicle through the doors. However, the vehicle’s automatic breaking system apparently prevented it from actually penetrating into the building.

That same day, Fuji TV hosted Tokyo Idol Festival 2018, a three-day event featuring performances by a number of idol groups. Police are investigating whether a problem that developed at the event was a motive in the incident.