Man attempts to torch residence of ex-girlfriend in Meguro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly attempting to set fire to the residence of his former girlfriend in Meguro Ward, reports TBS News (Oct. 4).

At around 5:00 a.m. on September 17, Keijiro Hamago allegedly set fire to a garbage bag at the entrance of the residence.

Hamago, who was accused of attempted arson on Thursday, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the woman was inside the residence with a male acquaintance at the time of the incident. Hamago used a key in his possession to open the front door.

When another lock kept him from opening the front door fully, Hamago lit the bag and tossed into the gap between the door and the frame. The woman then extinguished the fire with water from saucepan.

Neither the woman nor the male acquaintance were injured, police said.