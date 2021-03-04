Man attempts to rob Shinjuku bank after release from prison

TOKYO (TR) – Because that’s where the money is.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Shinjuku Ward shortly after his release from prison, reports TBS News (Mar. 3).

At just past 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Kotaro Harada, of no known occupation, entered the Shinjuku branch of Aozora Bank in Shinjuku Ward and thrust a knife before a guard in his 50s.

“Hand over the money,” Harada reportedly said. The guard then apprehended the suspect.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

On February 27, Harada was released from Akita Prison. The suspect was found to be in possession of 2,000 yen in cash when he was apprehended.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted robbery, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I used up my money,” he said. “I did it because I wanted to get more.”