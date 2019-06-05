Man attacks sister and mother before setting house on fire, slitting own throat

FUKUOKA (TR) – A male hikikomori shut-in last week attacked two members of his family before setting their residence in Fukuoka City on fire and taking his own life, police said, reports TV Asahi (June 1).

According to police, a woman in her 40s was found collapsed and bleeding from her right side on a road in Hakata Ward at just past 5:00 p.m. on May 31. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she remains in intensive care.

Officers visiting the the nearby residence of the woman found her mother, aged in her 70s, collapsed in front of an elevator and bleeding from the head. Smoke from a fire was also pouring out from inside the unit.

The mother was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. However, before losing consciousness, she spoke with emergency personnel. “[My son] is a hikikomori,” she said in referring to a person who has withdrawn from society. “We got into a fight about him not having a job.”

After a fire brigade extinguished the blaze, officers found her son, aged in his 40s, with his throat slit. He was transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

According to police, the three persons share the residence. It is believed the son stabbed his sister, bludgeoned his mother, set a futon on fire and slit his own throat in taking his life.