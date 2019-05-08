Man accused of trespassing at school wanted to stab Prince Hisahito

TOKYO (TR) – A 56-year-old man in custody for trespassing at the school of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of former Emperor Akihito, wanted to stab the prince, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8).

At around noon on April 26, a teacher found two knives at the desk of the prince at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Bunkyo Ward.

Officers later apprehended Kaoru Hasegawa, of no known occupation, at a hotel in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture. After the suspect was accused of trespassing, he admitted to the allegations.

In the latest development, police revealed that Hasegawa the trespassing was carried out for the purpose of stabbing the prince.

“I am dissatisfied with the imperial system,” Hasegawa was quoted.

An examination of security camera footage showed a man in work clothes, a breathing mask and a helmet on the premises of the school and its associated university on the morning of April 26, police said previously.

The man gained access to the school by using the intercom at a gate of the school. “I am a waterworks employee,” he reportedly said.

The knives were attached with adhesive tape to a 60-centimeter-long rod that was atop the desk of the prince and the one next to it. The blades of the knives had been painted pink.

At the time of the discovery, the prince was outside of the classroom. The school reported the matter to police later that day, police said previously.

The incident preceded the abdication of former Emperor Akihito on April 30. Emperor Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne the following day.