Tokyo cops nab man suspected of leaving knives on desk of Prince Hisahito

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with two knives left at the school desk of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of Emperor Akihito, reports Nikkan Sports (Apr. 29).

On Monday, officers apprehended Kaoru Hasegawa, of no known occupation, at a hotel in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture. After the suspect was accused of trespassing, he admitted to the allegations.

At around noon on April 26, a teacher found two knives at the desk of the prince at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Bunkyo Ward.

An examination of security camera footage showed a man in work clothes, a breathing mask and a helmet on the premises of the school and its associated university between 10:30 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on April 26, police said.

As well, a person meeting that description was seen in security camera footage taken at nearby Myogadani Station on the Marunouchi Line.

The man gained access to the school by using the intercom at a gate of the school. “I am a waterworks employee,” he reportedly said.

The knives were attached with adhesive tape to a 60-centimeter-long rod that was atop the desk of the prince and the one next to it. The blades of the knives had been painted pink.

At the time of the discovery, the prince was outside of the classroom. The school reported the matter to police at around 6:20 p.m., police said.

The incident precedes the ascension of Crown Prince Naruhito to the Chrysanthemum Throne for the start for the start of the Reiwa Era. Emperor Akihito will stand down on Tuesday.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.