Reiwa revolt: Right-winger trespassed at PM’s residence in era change protest

TOKYO (TR) – Prior to the government’s announcement of the name of the new Imperial era on Monday, a member of a right-wing group trespassed onto the grounds of the prime minister’s official residence to protest the change, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 4).

At around 5:25 a.m., Takuya Ueno, a 48-year-old resident of Kanosu City, Saitama Prefecture, allegedly entered the premises of the official residence of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward and threw down a 100-page letter protesting the change from the Heisei Era.

Ueno admits to the allegations. He was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

Prior to the incident, Ueno arrived at the west gate of the residence in a passenger vehicle. After exiting, he entered the compound and flung down the letter. Guards then apprehended him at the scene.

At a press conference held in the capital at just past 11:30 a.m. that same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga held up a signboard revealing that the new era will be named Reiwa.

The Heisei Era began with the death of Emperor Hirohito in 1989. The Reiwa Era will begin on May 1.