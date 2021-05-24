Man accused of sex with high school girl found with smartphone full of illicit videos

TOKYO (TR) – A man in custody for allegedly paying an underage girl for sex in the capital has been accused in a second case, police have revealed, reports NHK (May 21).

In the latest case, Masao Yonekura, 27, allegedly paid 17,000 yen to a girl, then 17, at a hotel in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture last November.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law, Yonekura admitted to the allegations. “I love high school girls wearing uniforms,” Yonekura told police.

Yonekura lives in Warabi City, Saitama. According to police, Yonekura solicited girls by using a false name on social media.

Police first arrested him last month for carrying out the same crime with another girl in the capital. He has been prosecuted in that case.

The latest case emerged after police examined after his first arrest. During the investigation, police found illicit videos showing more than 20 girls.