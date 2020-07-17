Man accused of murdering ex-wife fled scene wearing motorcycle helmet

TOKYO (TR) – A 36-year-old man suspected in the fatal stabbing of his former wife at their residence in Itabashi Ward earlier this week fled the scene wearing a motorcycle helmet, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 16).

According to police, Takayuki Nishi, of no known occupation, stabbed his former wife, 51-year-old Tomoko, at the residence on Wednesday morning.

Tomoko was later confirmed dead at a hospital. She had received several stab wounds over her body, one of which pierced her heart.

After the incident, Nishi fled the scene. Later that day, police arrested him on suspicion of murder after locating him at an unspecified location in Yachiyo City, Chiba Prefecture.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to stabbing his wife. However, he added, “I did not intend to kill.”

Motorcycle helmet

In the latest development, police on Thursday also revealed that Nishi wore a motorcycle helmet during his time on the run, possibly to conceal his identity.

In security camera footage shot near the residence, a man believed to be Nishi is shown jogging on a sidewalk with a helmet over his head and face.

At one point, Nishi boarded a taxi while wearing the helmet. “[It is] due to the coronavirus,” he told the driver in explaining the headgear.

The incident began with the pair getting into a dispute at around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday. About one hour later, Tomoko made several distress calls to the police, including one in which she is believed to have barricaded herself inside the toilet. “Come quick,” she said.

When she exited the toilet, which is located near the entrance, she picked up the knife from the kitchen. However, the suspect overpowered her and carried out the stabbing.

Tomoko collapsed at the entrance, which is where police arriving at the scene found her.

Ex-Kabukicho host

Nishi and Tomoko divorced four years ago. However, they continued to live together under the same surname while collecting welfare.

The suspect once worked as a bar host in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward. A representative of the club where the suspect worked told the network that he was not held in the highest regard. “He was the type of guy who had no idea what he was doing,” the source said.