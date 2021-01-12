Man accused of head-butting taxi driver does ‘not know anything’ about incident

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged assault of a male taxi driver in Anjo City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 11).

At around 7:00 a.m., Yuichi Furuike, an independent businessman, was a passenger in the cab when he allegedly head-butted the 54-year-old driver.

The driver suffered light injuries to his head, police said.

“I do not know anything [about the incident],” Furuike was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Furuike lives Nagoya’s Nishi Ward. The incident took place when the driver was collecting a fare of 2,490 yen from the suspect.

After the incident, Furuike fled the scene. However, police apprehended him about one hour later.