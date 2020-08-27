Man accused of choking woman who declined to go to hotel in Machida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a female acquaintance after they dined together in Machida City earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 27).

On a night in May, Takaaki Otsuka allegedly choked the woman, aged in her 20s, and beat her inside a vehicle parked in the Tsuruma area.

Before the incident, the suspect ate dinner with the victim. He then asked that she accompany him to a hotel. However, she refused.

“Pay back the money I spent on the meal,” Otsuka reportedly said. “I’ll kill you.”

The suspect also allegedly stole a wallet and other items from her bag.

Upon his arrest, Otsuka partially denied the allegations. “I got angry when she declined to go to the hotel,” the suspect told police. About the bag, he added, “I pulled at the bag, but I didn’t take it.”