Man accused of beating, stabbing male office worker in Kawaguchi

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 20, 2018

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 45-year-old man for allegedly beating and stabbing a male company employee following a dispute in Kawaguchi City on Sunday, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 20).

At just before 5:30 p.m., Shinji Minato, of no known occupation, allegedly beat the victim, 32, in the right shoulder with a metal baton on a road in the Higashi Uchino area. The suspect also slashed the victim’s throat with a knife.

The victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with light injuries, according to the Bunan Police Station.

Minato, who has been accused of attempted murder, partially denies the allegations. “I certainly stabbed and beat him, but I did not intend to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Shinji Minato allegedly beat and stabbed a male office worker in Kawaguchi City on Sunday (Twitter)

The suspect and victim are not acquainted. It is believed that the incident took place after the pair got into a dispute surrounding the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Minato also told police that he keeps the knife and baton inside his vehicle “for self-protection,” according to NHK (Aug. 20).

