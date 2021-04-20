 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of assaulting student in Yokohama does ‘not recall’ incident

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 20, 2021

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old man over the alleged assault of a female university student in Yokohama City, reports Fuji News Network (April 20).

In March, Toshimi Sato, of no known occupation, allegedly kicked the woman, 21, in the back as she walked on the premises of a shopping mall in Naka Ward.

The woman suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said.

Toshimi Sato (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily injury, Sato denied the allegations. “I do not know anything,” he said. “I do not recall [the matter].”

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the victim. As he carried out the crime, he did not utter a word.

