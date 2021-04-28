Man accused of abducting elementary school girl met on TikTok

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged abduction of an elementary school girl he met online, reports TBS News (April 28).

In January, Toshiya Okazaki allegedly used his vehicle to bring the girl to his residence in Toshima Ward.

Police allege that Okazaki knew the girl was a minor.

“I invited her because I wanted to know what kind of person she is,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations. “Other girls have also been in my house.”

According to police, the suspect met the girl via the app TikTok. “I want to meet you,” he wrote to her.

After abducting the girl, the suspect released her in Adachi Ward about four and a half hours later.

Women’s underwear theft

Last year, police arrested Okazaki over the alleged theft of four pairs of women’s underwear hanging out to dry at a residence.

In explaining his motive for the latter crime, Okazaki said that he had just failed to pick up several women in the Ikebukuro area and was looking to boost his spirits.

At the time, he delivered meals for online service Uber Eats. He was arrested after his square-shaped delivery backpack was spotted in security camera footage.