Man accused of abducting elementary school girl met on dating app

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 14, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged abduction of an elementary school girl met online, reports TBS News (Mar. 12).

Between February 23 and 26, Tetsuya Kimura, a company worker, allegedly held the girl, 12, at his residence while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest, Kimura admitted to the allegations, the Ushigome Police Station said.

Tetsuya Kimura (Twitter)

According to police, Kimura, who lives in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, met the girl via a deai-kei dating app. After wrote that she was a runaway, he responded, “Why don’t you live with me?”

The girl’s mother reported her missing on February 22. Police found the girl alone near Kimura’s residence on February 26.

