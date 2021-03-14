Man accused of abducting elementary school girl met on dating app

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged abduction of an elementary school girl met online, reports TBS News (Mar. 12).

Between February 23 and 26, Tetsuya Kimura, a company worker, allegedly held the girl, 12, at his residence while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest, Kimura admitted to the allegations, the Ushigome Police Station said.

According to police, Kimura, who lives in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, met the girl via a deai-kei dating app. After wrote that she was a runaway, he responded, “Why don’t you live with me?”

The girl’s mother reported her missing on February 22. Police found the girl alone near Kimura’s residence on February 26.