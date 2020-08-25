Man, 85, lived with corpse of sister in Minami Aoyama apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an 85-year-old man who is believed to have lived with the corpse of his sister at their residence in Minato Ward for five months, reports TBS News (Aug. 25).

On Monday, a staff member from the ward office visited the residence, located inside an apartment building in the Minami Aoyama area, and found the body atop a tatami mat and covered by a blanket.

The body is believed to be that of the 87-year-old sister of Hiroshi Yotsuji. She is likely died at the end of the March.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.