 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 85, lived with corpse of sister in Minami Aoyama apartment

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 25, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an 85-year-old man who is believed to have lived with the corpse of his sister at their residence in Minato Ward for five months, reports TBS News (Aug. 25).

On Monday, a staff member from the ward office visited the residence, located inside an apartment building in the Minami Aoyama area, and found the body atop a tatami mat and covered by a blanket.

The body is believed to be that of the 87-year-old sister of Hiroshi Yotsuji. She is likely died at the end of the March.

An elderly man lived with the corpse of his sister at their residence in Minami Aoyama for five months (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »