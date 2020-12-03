Man, 82, suspected of strangling wife in Shinagawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an 82-year-old woman over the alleged strangulation of his wife in Shinagawa Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 2).

Early on Wednesday, Tetsuya Kobayashi allegedly strangled his wife, 79-year-old Miho, as she slept inside the first-floor bedroom of their residence.

At around 7:55 a.m., Kobayashi alerted police. Officers from the Shinagawa Police Station arriving at the scene found Miho collapsed on a bed.

She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Miho is believed to have been essentially bedridden. Kobayashi served as her nurse.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Kobayashi admitted to the allegations. He said he used a belt and his hands to strangle his wife.

“I was tired of taking care of my wife,” the suspect was quoted. “My intention was for me to also die.”